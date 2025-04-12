Home / India News / Odisha govt to install over 21K tubewells to tackle water crisis: Minister

Odisha govt to install over 21K tubewells to tackle water crisis: Minister

The state already has 520,000 tube wells, and the new ones will be installed in places that face a crisis, Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik added

water shortage
he work orders for the construction of some houses have already been issued, while the remaining are in process (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Odisha government has decided to install 21,300 new tube wells across the state to tackle the water crisis during summer, Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said.

The decision is part of a broader strategy to ensure reliable access to water for all, he said.

The state already has 520,000 tube wells, and the new ones will be installed in places that face a crisis, he added.

"No community will be left without drinking water access," Naik said on Friday.

He said drinking water-related complaints will be resolved within seven days.

Naik, who is also the panchayati raj minister, said the government has decided to allot 1.60 lakh new houses under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana this year.

Priority will be given to differently-abled individuals, destitutes, and victims of natural calamities like floods and cyclones, he said.

The work orders for the construction of some houses have already been issued, while the remaining are in process, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE News: 'Stampede-like situation' at Delhi airport's Terminal 3 after 50 flights delayed

SC sets 3-month timeframe for President on bills sent by governors

Manipur's Kuki groups warn Meiteis against climbing 'sacred' Thangjing Hill

Over 110 held in Murshidabad over Waqf Act violence, says Bengal Police

'Hostage-like' chaos at Delhi airport: Over 50 flights delayed, flyers fume

Topics :Odisha governmentOdisha Water shortageWater scarcity

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story