Home / India News / 5.8-magnitude quake in Afghanistan shakes J-K, no casualties reported

5.8-magnitude quake in Afghanistan shakes J-K, no casualties reported

The National Center for Seismology said the epicentre was 396 kilometres northwest of Srinagar

Earthquake
The tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir as well, sparking panic among the public, the officials said. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A moderate-intensity earthquake with its epicentre in Afghanistan shook Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said and added there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

A 5.8-magnitude quake hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, with the epicentre at a longitude of 71.20 degrees east and a latitude of 36.10 degrees north, at a depth of 130 kilometres, the officials said.

The National Center for Seismology said the epicentre was 396 kilometres northwest of Srinagar.

The tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir as well, sparking panic among the public, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Row over Anurag Kashyap's Brahmin remark, family receives threats

Govt committed to making Marathwada drought-free, says CM Fadnavis

Govt study suggests incentives to tackle Ganga's 'ghost gear' crisis

24 secure perfect 100 score in JEE (Main), NTA flags 110 unfair means cases

Latest LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to pay two-day visit to Saudi Arabia from April 22

Topics :earthquakesJammu and KashmirAfghanistan

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story