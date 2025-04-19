Home / India News / Govt committed to making Marathwada drought-free, says CM Fadnavis

Govt committed to making Marathwada drought-free, says CM Fadnavis

Fadnavis said at least 53 TMC water flowing into the sea will be brought to the Godavari River Basin

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Marathwada's share from the Krishna River has been brought to Ashti city. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Beed
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the state government was committed to making Marathwada drought-free and was making efforts in that direction.

Talking about the measures the government plans to take to alleviate water scarcity in the region, Fadnavis said at least 53 TMC water flowing into the sea will be brought to the Godavari River Basin, and excess water from the Krishna and Koyna rivers will be diverted.

The government will issue tenders for these works, he said while speaking at an event in Beed district.

The Marathwada region comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Latur and Nanded districts.

He said Marathwada's share from the Krishna River has been brought to Ashti city.

Alluding to the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, the chief minister said while Beed has been in the news for the wrong reasons, the district has a long history of Warkari ideology and saints.

He said despite facing hardships due to drought, the people of the district have stayed true to the tradition of saints.

"We will ensure that the next generation does not have to experience drought," Fadnavis said.

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

