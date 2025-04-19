Latest LIVE: 4 killed, 14 rescued as building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

At least four people died after a four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area early Saturday, with around two dozen others feared trapped beneath the debris, police said. Rescue operations are underway with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire services, and Delhi Police at the site. So far, 14 individuals have been pulled out alive. An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the collapse. According to officials, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police have reached the spot, and a rescue operation is currently underway. Jangipur Superintendent of Police Ananda Roy said that normalcy has been restored in the violence-hit areas of West Bengal, and the situation is now under control following recent clashes over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. "Normalcy has been restored. Since April 12, no incidents of violence have been reported. We have registered 122 cases and arrested 272 accused so far. Internet services have been restored." SP Roy said. The violence, which erupted on April 11 during protests against the new Waqf law, resulted in significant property damage, injuries, and the displacement of several families. The administration responded by setting up temporary shelters and relief camps in the affected districts, including Malda and Murshidabad. President Donald Trump is preparing to make one of the controversial personnel changes laid out in the conservative Project 2025 blueprint for his second term. He plans to reclassify 50,000 federal employees under what's known as Schedule F, which means they'll have less civil service protection. The proposal follows an executive order signed at the beginning of his term, and it's expected to be published in the Federal Register on Friday afternoon. Trump announced the move on social media. If these government workers refuse to advance the policy interests of the President, or are engaging in corrupt behavior, they should no longer have a job, he wrote on his Truth Social platform. This is common sense, and will allow the federal government to finally be run like a business.'