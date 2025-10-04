5 arrested for putting up 'I love Muhammad' poster in UP's Meerut

A case has been registered against five people for allegedly putting up an "I love Muhammad" poster in a town here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the poster was put up on Friday night at the main intersection of Mawana town. On Saturday morning, locals objected to the poster and staged a protest.

Mawana Station House Officer (SHO) Poonam Jadon said based on the complaint lodged by outpost in-charge Manoj Sharma, a case has been registered against -- Idrish, Tasleem, Rihan, Gulfam, and Haroon -- under section 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for putting up the poster.