5 arrested for putting up 'I love Muhammad' poster in UP's Meerut

A case has been registered against five people for allegedly putting up an "I love Muhammad" poster in a town here, police said on Saturday.
According to police, the poster was put up on Friday night at the main intersection of Mawana town. On Saturday morning, locals objected to the poster and staged a protest.
Mawana Station House Officer (SHO) Poonam Jadon said based on the complaint lodged by outpost in-charge Manoj Sharma, a case has been registered against -- Idrish, Tasleem, Rihan, Gulfam, and Haroon -- under section 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for putting up the poster.
All five have been arrested, she said, adding that action will be taken against anyone who is found involved in the incident.
After the controversy, the posters were immediately removed and additional police force has been deployed in the town as a precautionary measure.
Police patrolling has also been increased to prevent any spread of rumours, with the administration appealing to the public to maintain peace and ignore any rumours.
