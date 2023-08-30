Home / India News / K'taka govt launches 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, to benefit 11 mn women

K'taka govt launches 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, to benefit 11 mn women

"Gruha Lakshmi" scheme, rolled out amid fanfare, is one of the five pre-poll 'guarantees' of the Congress, which ousted the BJP from power in the May Assembly elections

Press Trust of India Mysuru

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Seeking to fulfill another key pre-poll promise, the Congress government in Karnataka on Wednesday launched the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, offering a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to about 1.1 crore women who are heads of their households.

AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar were among those present at the public function on Maharaja College grounds, attended by tens of thousands of people.

"Gruha Lakshmi" scheme, rolled out amid fanfare, is one of the five pre-poll 'guarantees' of the Congress, which ousted the BJP from power in the May Assembly elections.

Earlier, the CM had said that his government has already implemented three of the five 'guarantees' (pre-poll promises) -- 'Shakti', 'Gruha Jyothi' and 'Annabhagya' -- and noted that 'Gruha Lakshmi' is the fourth one.

The government has earmarked Rs 17,500 crore for the 'Gruha Lakshmi' programme in the current financial year.

The fifth guarantee Yuva Nidhi' (Youth Fund) promises to give Rs 3000 and Rs 1,500 a month to the unemployed graduates and diploma holders, respectively, who failed to get a job even after six months of clearing the exam in the 2022-23 academic year.

The scheme will be launched in December, officials said.

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka CM, Dy CM today

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Karnataka govt to launch women financial aid scheme 'Gruha Lakshmi' today

Congress to decide Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah, DKS in Delhi today

A big, gleaming 'super blue moon' will rise today. Here's how to see it

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover clicks photos of Vikram lander; check here

India records 61 fresh Covid cases, total cases at 1,522: Health Ministry

Isro completes launch rehearsal of Aditya-L1 solar mission, launch on Sep 2

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Date, schedule, seats, opinion polls

Topics :Karnatakawelfare schemesCongressSiddaramaiah

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Surat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflation

Haryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told

Next Story