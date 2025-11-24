Home / India News / 5 killed as bus falls into gorge in Tehri, rescue operations underway

5 killed as bus falls into gorge in Tehri, rescue operations underway

Five SDRF teams reached the spot upon receiving the information and a rescue operation was launched

Accident, road accident
Five passengers were killed after a bus fell into a ravine in the Narendranagar area of Tehri district | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Tehri
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Five passengers were killed after a bus fell into a ravine in the Narendranagar area of Tehri district on Monday.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the accident occurred near Kunjapuri-Hindolakhal after the bus lost control and fell into a 70-metre-deep ravine.

Five SDRF teams reached the spot upon receiving the information and a rescue operation was launched.

Five passengers have been initially confirmed dead on the spot, SDRF officials said, adding that the injured are being rescued from the ravine and taken to the nearest hospital.

An official said there were 28 passengers on board the bus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Will stay CM if party decides': Siddaramaiah amid leadership change buzz

Rabri Devi alleges bias, seeks transfer of CBI, ED cases to new court

Canadian PM Carney accepts PM Modi's invite, to visit India next year

6 killed, over 50 injured after bus collision in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

Delhi Police busts ₹1.6 cr stock market scam, 3 held for running fake firms

Topics :UttarakhandBus accidentroad accident

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story