5 killed as bus falls into gorge in Tehri, rescue operations underway

Five passengers were killed after a bus fell into a ravine in the Narendranagar area of Tehri district on Monday.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the accident occurred near Kunjapuri-Hindolakhal after the bus lost control and fell into a 70-metre-deep ravine.

Five SDRF teams reached the spot upon receiving the information and a rescue operation was launched.

Five passengers have been initially confirmed dead on the spot, SDRF officials said, adding that the injured are being rescued from the ravine and taken to the nearest hospital.

An official said there were 28 passengers on board the bus.