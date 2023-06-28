Home / India News / 5 killed, including four minors as truck falls into river in MP's Datia

5 killed, including four minors as truck falls into river in MP's Datia

The accident took place in the wee hours near Buhara village in Datia district when some people from Gwalior were going to Jatara in Tikamgarh district for a marriage ceremony, Mishra told reporters

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Photo: ANI/Representative

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 12:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Four minors and a woman were killed and several others injured when a truck in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a river in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Wednesday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The accident took place in the wee hours near Buhara village in Datia district when some people from Gwalior were going to Jatara in Tikamgarh district for a marriage ceremony, Mishra told reporters.

The truck carrying the people, belonging to Khatik community, overturned and fell into the Buhara river, he said.

A 65-year-old woman, a boy aged 15 and three other children were killed in the accident, he said.

Many others were injured. Most of them were rescued and undergoing treatment in hospital, the minister said.

Rescue operation was underway at the spot, he added.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh govt issues security alert to ensure peace, communal harmony

OnePlus to cover over 25 cities in 'Road Trip - Futurebound' initiative

Road safety issue urgent, not enough being done for pandemic on roads: UN

JP Nadda expresses grief over deaths in road accident in MP's Sidhi

Heatwave death toll in Ballia reaches 68 after 14 more patients succumbed

Tripura to release prisoners who have completed 66% of jail time: Official

Water stock in lakes down to 7%, BMC to impose water cut from Sat

Karnataka govt hands out largest drone-based land parcel mapping contract

Centre allows RGI to perform Aadhar authentication of births and deaths

'In-country renewal of H-1B visas by US to boost India's services exports'

Topics :Madhya Pradeshroad accidentDeath toll

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story