5 "potential witnesses" found against NewsClick founder, cops tells court

After recording the statements of the five "potential witnesses" under Section 164 of The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), cops moved the application before a Patiala House court earlier in December.
The Delhi Police had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the founders of NewsClick, following The New York Times (NYT) report which claimed that NewsClick was part of a global network that received funding from American millionaire Neville Roy Singham. The NYT report claimed that Singham allegedly works closely with the Chinese government's propaganda machine.
Raids were conducted at 88 locations in Delhi and seven in other states on October 3 on the suspects named. In September, 2021 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had first raided the premises of NewsClick in Saidulajab area of the national capital on charges of money laundering.