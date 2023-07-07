Home / India News / Gig workers to get insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh in K'taka: CM Siddaramaiah

Gig workers to get insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh in K'taka: CM Siddaramaiah

Gig workers serving as delivery personnel in e-commerce companies will get an insurance facility of Rs four lakh, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Gig workers serving as delivery personnel in e-commerce companies will get an insurance facility of Rs four lakh, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in his budget speech in the Legislative Assembly on Friday. Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 5:04 PM IST
Gig workers serving as delivery personnel in e-commerce companies will get an insurance facility of Rs four lakh, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in his budget speech in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The amount will comprise Rs two lakh as life insurance and Rs two lakh as accident insurance.

The entire insurance premium will be borne by the state government, the chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said. In order to provide social security to the 'gig workers' in the unorganised sector, ie, employed as full-time or part-time delivery personnel in e-commerce companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon etc, insurance facility of total Rs four lakh will be provided Siddaramaiah said. Subsidy and benefits will be given to registered beneficiaries and their dependents through the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, he said.

Topics :Karnataka governmentSiddaramaiahInsurance

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

