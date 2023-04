Today, with 3,167 tigers on its soil, more than 70% of the global wild tiger population is in India

With the golden jubilee of Project Tiger being observed in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the latest census figures of the large feline in Mysuru on Sunday. According to the latest data, the tiger population in India increased to 3,167 in 2022 from 2,967 in 2018. During the inaugural session to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger, PM Modi said the success of the initiative is