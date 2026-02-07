500 e-buses to be added Sunday, Delhi fleet to grow to 4,000: CM Gupta

The Delhi government will roll out 500 new electric buses on capital roads on Sunday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said after laying foundation stone for development works worth Rs 400 crore in Matiala constituency in West Delhi district.

The chief minister asserted that Delhi has emerged as the city with maximum number of electric buses nationwide, and said the number of e-buses in the capital will rise to 4,000 after the 500 new vehicles are flagged off on Sunday.

The Delhi government has targeted to increase the number of e-buses to 11,000, Gupta said, adding that e-buses will be made available to people in every corner of the city within the next two years.