506 foreign nationals found staying illegally in Navi Mumbai: Police

The Navi Mumbai police have found 506 foreign nationals, including 411 Nigerians, who were residing illegally in their jurisdiction in the past year, a senior official said on Saturday

Press Trust of India Thane

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 12:40 PM IST
The Navi Mumbai police have found 506 foreign nationals, including 411 Nigerians, who were residing illegally in their jurisdiction in the past year, a senior official said on Saturday.

These persons had either entered India without proper documentation or overstayed their visas, he said.

The police came across these during raids and searches conducted as part of their efforts to crack down on the sale of drugs in the area, said Navi Mumbai police chief Milind Bharambe. Many of the 411 Nigerians were found to be involved in drug-related offences, he said.

The police have also initiated action against landlords who sheltered illegal foreigners in their properties.

A total of 483 foreigners, identified as staying illegally in Navi Mumbai, have been served notices to leave the country, the official said.

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

