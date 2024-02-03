Delhi records 6.7 deg C minimum temperature, dense fog in some areas

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, with dense fog in some isolated pockets of the city, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Palam area recorded 50-metre visibility at 5.30 am.

No dense fog was reported at Delhi Airports at 8.30 am on Saturday. Palam airport reported 800m visibility while Safdarjung reported 1,500 metre visibility, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast dense fog on Saturday.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 20 degrees Celsius, the IMD said, adding that the humidity recorded 95 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi's air quality at 9 am was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 217, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Friday, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the "moderate" category with a reading of 178.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.