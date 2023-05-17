Home / India News / 55 wildlife creatures suffering from dehydration rescued in Mumbai

55 wildlife creatures suffering from dehydration rescued in Mumbai

At least 55 wildlife creatures including birds and reptiles, many of them suffering from dehydration, were rescued in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the last three days, an NGO claimed on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Mumbai
55 wildlife creatures suffering from dehydration rescued in Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 55 wildlife creatures including birds and reptiles, many of them suffering from dehydration, were rescued in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the last three days, an NGO claimed on Wednesday.

The Forest Department and Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) were flooded with calls about dehydrated animals stranded in residential areas, said Pawan Sharma, founder of RAWW, an NGO, and an honorary wildlife warden.

An eight-feet-long Indian Rock Python was found in a housing society in suburban Mulund which is located on the edge of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, said Sharma. Joaquim Naik of the RAWW rescued it and released it in the wild, he added.

In neighbouring Thane, a pregnant cobra was found severely dehydrated and distressed near a residential area. It was treated by veterinary doctors and kept under observation.

The reptile was in severe stress due to which it had abandoned its eggs which were unfertilized, according to Chinmay Joshi, a zoologist attached to the RAWW.

It was later released in a natural habitat in coordination with the forest department, Sharma said. Elsewhere, an adult spectacled cobra fallen into a 30-feet dry well was rescued at Saphale village in neighbouring Palghar district, a forest official said.

Also Read

World Wildlife Day 2023: Spotlight on the role of business in conservation

Wabag bags Rs 4,400 cr seawater desalination project in Tamil Nadu

NGT stays construction of varsity buildings within UP bird sanctuary

UP CM asks officials to prepare plan to protect Swamp deer, Sarus crane

Online guide launched to help cities reduce light pollution on wildlife

How net zero renews nuclear power push with small modular reactors

'Nearly one-fifth of population to be exposed to below-normal rainfall'

Here's how to track and block your lost smartphone on Sanchar Saathi portal

Govt clears MoU signing between competition regulators of India, Egypt

Centre plans to tone up communication ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Topics :wildlifeWater crisis

First Published: May 17 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story