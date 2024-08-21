Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 6.5 million failed 10, 12 board exams 2023; UP, MP boards worst performers

6.5 million failed 10, 12 board exams 2023; UP, MP boards worst performers

When state boards were compared, the data showed that Madhya Pradesh board was the worst in recording student failures in class 10, followed by Bihar and UP. For class 12, UP ranked last

Class 12 CBSE board
The ministry had assessed 56 state and 3 national boards for the research.
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
More than 6.5 million students were unable to pass the 10th and 12th-grade board exams last year, according to officials from the Ministry of Education disclosed on Wednesday.

They said that an analysis of the results of 59 school boards showed that the failure rate was notably higher in state boards compared to central boards. The ministry had assessed 56 state and three national boards for the research.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The report also shed light on gender discrepancies witnessed across school types with more girls from government-managed schools appearing in class 10 and 12 board examinations while the trend was reversed in private and government-aided schools, where more boys appeared.

“This may reflect gender bias while spending on education by parents…,” the official said.

Despite the challenges, girls were reported to have dominated in pass performance across government, aided and private schools.

For class 10, about 3.3 million students failed to reach the next grade level. Of these, 550,000 lah did not appear in their examination. The data showed that around 3.2 million class 12 students did not complete the grade, including 520,000 students who failed.

More From This Section

LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Warsaw on first leg of two-nation visit to Poland, Ukraine

AIIMS asks docs to resume duties, forms panels to conduct security audits

Tamil Nadu set the ball rolling for projects worth Rs 69,000 crore

Badlapur LIVE news: Maharashtra Opposition declares Aug 24 bandh to protest Badlapur incident

Indian likely to fly to ISS by April next year under Nasa-Isro program


How states fared?

When state boards were compared, the data showed that Madhya Pradesh board was the worst in recording student failures in class 10. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh followed next.

In class 12, the most number of student failures was reported from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

For class 10, the failure rate in the central and state boards stood at 6 per cent and 16 per cent respectively. A similar comparison for class 12 showed that the failure rate stood at 12 per cent and 18 per cent respectively for both the boards.

[With PTI inputs]
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IAF jet drops 'air store' near Pokhran due to technical error, nobody hurt

Doctor rape-murder: Retired officers to be deployed for hospital security

How Aruna Shanbaug's memories echoed in the corridors of Supreme Court

At least 15 injured in reactor explosion at Andhra Pradesh chemical factory

PM Modi Ukraine visit: From agenda to Russia ties, all you need to know

Topics :BS Web ReportsCBSE class 12board examsboard examinationsUP board examsEducation ministryeducation

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story