Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Tamil Nadu CM lays foundation stone for Sembcorp's green ammonia plant

Tamil Nadu CM lays foundation stone for Sembcorp's green ammonia plant

The Singapore-headquartered Sembcorp will produce 200,000 metric tonnes per annum of green ammonia for overseas shipment to Japan

MK Stalin, Stalin, TRB Rajaa
BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 7:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The foundation stone for an ambitious green ammonia plant to be built by Singapore-based energy producer Sembcorp Industries at Rs 36,238 crore was on Tuesday laid by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The plant, which is coming up in the southern state’s port city of Tuticorin, will export the  zero emission fuel to Japan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Sembcorp is expecting to produce 2-lakh metric tonne of green ammonia per annum.

The company said in a statement that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will oversee the maritime transportation of green ammonia from India to Japan.

The deal was signed between Sembcorp Green Hydrogen Pte Ltd., Kyushu Electric Power Company, Sojitz Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha to build and export the gas.

“Tamil Nadu was the pioneer in wind energy, now it is set to be the pioneer in hydrogen as well. Our investment in the state reflects the deep relationship between India, Singapore and Japan,” said Vipul Thuli, chief executive officer (South Asia), Hydrogen Business, SembCorp Industries. 

More From This Section

LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Warsaw on first leg of two-nation visit to Poland, Ukraine

Doctor rape-murder: Retired officers to be deployed for hospital security

How Aruna Shanbaug's memories echoed in the corridors of Supreme Court

Badlapur case updates: Maharashtra Opposition declares Aug 24 bandh to protest Badlapur incident

Indian likely to fly to ISS by April next year under Nasa-Isro program


It was among the 47 projects for which Stalin laid the foundation stone, which are expected to generate 100,000 jobs.

In January 2024, the state had signed 631 MoUs worth Rs 6.64 trillion with several companies, as part of the third edition of the Global Investors’ Meet.

“These investments will result in direct jobs for 1.4 million people and indirect jobs for 1.2 million people. Since we came to power in May 2021, our dispensation has attracted investment pledges worth Rs 9.74 trillion and direct and indirect jobs for 3.1 million people,” Stalin said. 

State industries minister TRB Rajaa said that Tamil Nadu is the first state to roll out green hydrogen project in the country. 

Another major investment was by Greenko for Rs 20,130 crore to set up integrated close-loop pump storage systems in three districts.

Other major projects that were inaugurated on the day include Rs 2,600 crore unit by Motherson Electronic Components in Kancheepuram, Rs 3,500 crore L&T Innovation Campus in Chennai, Rs 2,850 crore unit by TVS Indeon (Lucas TVS) in Tiruvallur district, Rs 2,000 crore industrial park by Jurojin Developers (House of Hiranandani) in Kancheepuram, and Rs 1,411 crore investment by Sundaram Fasteners in Chengalpattu. 




Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tamil Nadu garnered Rs 9.74 trn investments, created 3.1 million jobs: CM

TN CM Stalin expresses disappointment over reduction in funds for railways

As Foxconn looks to up India play, 3 South states roll out red carpet

Premium

Tamil Nadu politics: An heir 'yet to mature', and the succession suspense

'CM's pharmacy stores' on anvil to make generic medicines available: Stalin

Topics :Tamil Naduhydrogen

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story