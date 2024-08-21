Tamil Nadu CM lays foundation stone for Sembcorp's green ammonia plant

The foundation stone for an ambitious green ammonia plant to be built by Singapore-based energy producer Sembcorp Industries at Rs 36,238 crore was on Tuesday laid by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
The plant, which is coming up in the southern state’s port city of Tuticorin, will export the zero emission fuel to Japan.
Sembcorp is expecting to produce 2-lakh metric tonne of green ammonia per annum.
The company said in a statement that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will oversee the maritime transportation of green ammonia from India to Japan.
The deal was signed between Sembcorp Green Hydrogen Pte Ltd., Kyushu Electric Power Company, Sojitz Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha to build and export the gas.
“Tamil Nadu was the pioneer in wind energy, now it is set to be the pioneer in hydrogen as well. Our investment in the state reflects the deep relationship between India, Singapore and Japan,” said Vipul Thuli, chief executive officer (South Asia), Hydrogen Business, SembCorp Industries.
It was among the 47 projects for which Stalin laid the foundation stone, which are expected to generate 100,000 jobs.
In January 2024, the state had signed 631 MoUs worth Rs 6.64 trillion with several companies, as part of the third edition of the Global Investors’ Meet.
“These investments will result in direct jobs for 1.4 million people and indirect jobs for 1.2 million people. Since we came to power in May 2021, our dispensation has attracted investment pledges worth Rs 9.74 trillion and direct and indirect jobs for 3.1 million people,” Stalin said.
State industries minister TRB Rajaa said that Tamil Nadu is the first state to roll out green hydrogen project in the country.
Another major investment was by Greenko for Rs 20,130 crore to set up integrated close-loop pump storage systems in three districts.
Other major projects that were inaugurated on the day include Rs 2,600 crore unit by Motherson Electronic Components in Kancheepuram, Rs 3,500 crore L&T Innovation Campus in Chennai, Rs 2,850 crore unit by TVS Indeon (Lucas TVS) in Tiruvallur district, Rs 2,000 crore industrial park by Jurojin Developers (House of Hiranandani) in Kancheepuram, and Rs 1,411 crore investment by Sundaram Fasteners in Chengalpattu.