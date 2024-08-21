Tamil Nadu CM lays foundation stone for Sembcorp's green ammonia plant

The foundation stone for an ambitious green ammonia plant to be built by Singapore-based energy producer Sembcorp Industries at Rs 36,238 crore was on Tuesday laid by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The plant, which is coming up in the southern state’s port city of Tuticorin, will export the zero emission fuel to Japan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sembcorp is expecting to produce 2-lakh metric tonne of green ammonia per annum.

The company said in a statement that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will oversee the maritime transportation of green ammonia from India to Japan.

The deal was signed between Sembcorp Green Hydrogen Pte Ltd., Kyushu Electric Power Company, Sojitz Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha to build and export the gas.