Home / India News / 6 injured in Sahithi Pharma factory fire in Andhra Pradesh: Police

6 injured in Sahithi Pharma factory fire in Andhra Pradesh: Police

Two of the injured were hospitalized with critical burns after a fire broke out in a solvent reactor at a unit of Sahithi Pharma, District Superintendent of Police Murali Krishna said

Reuters HYDERABAD
At least two fire trucks were rushed to the location and rescue operations are underway, Krishna said (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 3:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least six people have been injured in a fire at a unit of a privately held pharmaceutical company in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, the police said.
Two of the injured were hospitalized with critical burns after a fire broke out in a solvent reactor at a unit of Sahithi Pharma, District Superintendent of Police Murali Krishna said on telephone.
 
The Indian Express newspaper said two people had died.
 
Reuters could not independently verify the deaths.
 
"We're still gathering details on how many people were inside at the time of the incident (and are) yet to identify the exact reason for the accident," Krishna added.
 
Sahithi Pharma did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
 
At least two fire trucks were rushed to the location and rescue operations are underway, Krishna said.
 
The chief minister's office has "taken note of the incident and will conduct a detailed inquiry," state Information Technology and Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath told Reuters.

Also Read

Andhra High Court strikes down govt order imposing curbs on meetings

Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh govt appoints inquiry commission to probe recent stampedes

TDP holds Andhra Pradesh govt responsible for Guntur stampede that killed 3

APSDMA has forecast heat wave today for 174 mandals in Andhra Pradesh

Women's group, farmers protest outside Karnataka CM's house to clear loans

UCC draft ready to be submitted to govt, says panel head Ranjana Desai

Rahul Gandhi meets Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, appeals for peace

Banks to begin reporting on new data warehouse CIMS: RBI Governor Das

Covid-19 centres scam: IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal appears before ED

Topics :Andhra Pradeshfire

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story