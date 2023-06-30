6 injured in Sahithi Pharma factory fire in Andhra Pradesh: Police

At least six people have been injured in a fire at a unit of a privately held pharmaceutical company in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, the police said.Two of the injured were hospitalized with critical burns after a fire broke out in a solvent reactor at a unit of Sahithi Pharma, District Superintendent of Police Murali Krishna said on telephone.\u0026nbsp;The Indian Express newspaper said two people had died.\u0026nbsp;Reuters could not independently verify the deaths.\u0026nbsp;\u0026quot;We\u0026#39;re still gathering details on how many people were inside at the time of the incident (and are) yet to identify the exact reason for the accident,\u0026quot; Krishna added.\u0026nbsp;Sahithi Pharma did not immediately respond to Reuters\u0026#39; requests for comment.\u0026nbsp;At least two fire trucks were rushed to the location and rescue operations are underway, Krishna said.\u0026nbsp;The chief minister\u0026#39;s office has \u0026quot;taken note of the incident and will conduct a detailed inquiry,\u0026quot; state Information Technology and Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath told Reuters.