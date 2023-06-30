Home / India News / UCC draft ready to be submitted to govt, says panel head Ranjana Desai

UCC draft ready to be submitted to govt, says panel head Ranjana Desai

Desai, who heads the committee of experts set up by the Uttarakhand government last year, said the panel has drafted the code taking into account all shades of opinions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Ranjana Prakash Desai

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
Draft of the proposed Uniform Civil Code for Uttarakhand is complete and would soon be submitted to the state government, Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai said on Friday.

Desai, who heads the committee of experts set up by the Uttarakhand government last year, said the panel has drafted the code taking into account all shades of opinions and looking into various statutes and uncodified laws, including the statutory framework in select countries.

"It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that the drafting of the proposed uniform civil code for Uttarkahnd is now complete," Desai told a press conference here.

"The report of the committee along with the draft code would soon be printed and submitted to the government of Uttarakhand," she added.

Topics :Uniform Civil CodeUttarakhandGovernment

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

