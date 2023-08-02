6 killed in communal clashes in Haryana, 116 arrested: What we know so far

The police have filed 44 first information reports (FIRs) till Tuesday and arrested 116 individuals in connection to the violence in Nuh and Gurugram districts in Haryana. At least six people have been confirmed dead as a result of the violence in Gurugram, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI). Meanwhile, the Nuh police have stated that there have been no flare-ups in the last 24 hours.

How did this violence begin?

According to media reports, the unrest began when clashes broke out during a religious procession in Nuh on Monday, July 31.

According to Scroll, around 120 vehicles were damaged, and 50 were set ablaze. This included eight vehicles that belonged to the police.

Four people, including two home guards, died in the Nuh clashes on Monday. The situation escalated further in Gurugram, where a mosque was burnt down, and a priest was killed.

Fresh violence erupted on Tuesday, with a mob setting two shops ablaze in Gurugram's Badshahpur area.

On Tuesday night, a wave of violence reached Gurugram's sector 70 as several shops and shanties were set on fire. In response, authorities imposed prohibitory orders across the district, including a ban on the sale of loose petrol or diesel.

The violence spread to Gurugram's Sohna Chowk area, where shops were vandalised and vehicles were set on fire, reportedly by members of the Bajrang Dal.

Action taken to curb violence

Mobile internet services were suspended on Monday in Gurugram, Faridabad, and Nuh districts under Section 144 for 48 hours.

On Tuesday, education institutes were ordered to remain shut in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram.

Early Wednesday morning, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel did a flag march in Badshahpur, Gurugram.

Security has also been strengthened in the districts near Nuh, which include Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram.

Peace committee meetings were conducted in the Nuh and Sohna to promote harmony and prevent further escalation of violence. The authorities received assurances of cooperation from the local communities to maintain peace.

Nuh, a 'big conspiracy'

According to PTI, some residents suspect that an objectionable video posted by a Bajrang Dal member in Ballabhgarh may have triggered the clash.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called the incident in Nuh a "big conspiracy" and promised strict action against the perpetrators. The state has deployed additional forces to Nuh to restore order.

The CM also stated that 16 companies of central forces and 20 companies of Haryana Police were dispatched to Nuh.

Anil Vij, the State Home Minister, also echoed suspicions of an orchestrated plot behind the violence.



The situation is still unfolding, and new updates are expected.