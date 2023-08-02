Delhi govt imposes 5 yr jail, fine for production, sale of Chinese manjha

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai issued new instructions to the concerned departments that keep an eye on the ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of Chinese manjha or glass-coated threads used to fly kites in the national capital, India Today (IT) has reported. The decision comes ahead of Independence Day and Rakhshabandhan as kite-flying surges during this time.

Additionally, Gopal Rai appealed to people to not use or sell Chinese manjha. People found to be doing so will face punitive action, the minister added. Rai said that possible penalties for violating the ban include five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Talking about the dangers of the Chinese manjha, Gopal Rai said, "Kite flying becomes more popular among Delhi residents around August 15. But in the midst of this kite-flying pastime, news of accidents caused by Chinese Manjha are also reported every year. Since January 10, 2017, the use and sale of Chinese Manjha has been prohibited in Delhi. Despite this, some kite flyers utilize it every year on August 15. As a result, a lot of animals and birds get trapped in the manjha."

What is Chinese and what makes it dangerous?

Chinese manjha is made using chemicals instead of cotton fabric, which makes it harmful to the environment. This manjha is also high in strength and can cut through human skin if dealt with irresponsibly.

The use and sale of Chinese manjha has been banned in Delhi since January 10, 2017, for the danger it poses to birds, animals, and humans.

Delhi Police, Revenue Department, and Delhi civic body will conduct awareness programs to sensitise people about the dangers of using Chinese manjha, the IT report said.