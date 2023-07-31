600-700 monuments annually identified for structural repairs: Govt

Every year around 600-700 monuments are identified for taking up structural repairs of special nature on the basis of assessment made at field level, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

"Every year around 600-700 monuments are identified for taking up structural repairs of special nature on the basis of assessment made at field level. A conservation programme is drawn up after proper identification of items of work and adequate funds provided to carry out the specified works," he said.

This is a yearly process and takes care of both short-term and long-term projects, the minister said.