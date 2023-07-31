Home / India News / 600-700 monuments annually identified for structural repairs: Govt

600-700 monuments annually identified for structural repairs: Govt

This is a yearly process and takes care of both short-term and long-term projects, the minister said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI | Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 8:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Every year around 600-700 monuments are identified for taking up structural repairs of special nature on the basis of assessment made at field level, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

"Every year around 600-700 monuments are identified for taking up structural repairs of special nature on the basis of assessment made at field level. A conservation programme is drawn up after proper identification of items of work and adequate funds provided to carry out the specified works," he said.

This is a yearly process and takes care of both short-term and long-term projects, the minister said.

Also Read

WATCH: IND vs WI - Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty

Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy stable, under observation at AIIMS

Kishan Reddy prevented by police from visiting T'gana housing project site

Viveka murder case: CBI issues fresh notice to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy

Reddy skips Union Cabinet meet after appointment as Telangana BJP president

Over 17,000 people died in floods, heavy rains between 2012-2021: Govt

After communal tension, Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh district

Rs 53.60 cr allocated for restoration, conservation of UP monuments: Govt

Govt extends application deadline for IT hardware PLI 2.0 to August 30

Trai and C-DoT sign MoU for cooperation in telecommunications sector

Topics :MonumentsMonsoon session of ParliamentLok Sabha

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story