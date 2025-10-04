Cyclone Shakti intensifies, set to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Mumbai

Mumbai and surrounding districts in Maharashtra are bracing for rough weather as Cyclone Shakti, the first cyclonic storm of the Arabian Sea season, intensifies, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While the storm is forecast to remain offshore, its outer bands are expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, high winds, and turbulent sea conditions over the next few days.

IMD issues alert

The IMD has placed Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg on alert from October 3 to 7. Wind speeds along the north Maharashtra coast are expected to reach 45 to 55 km/h, with gusts up to 65 km/h between October 3 and 5. Residents have been advised to remain indoors during periods of heavy rain, and fishermen are strongly cautioned against venturing into the sea due to very rough to high sea conditions.

Where is the cyclone now? As of this morning, Cyclone Shakti was located roughly 270 km southwest of Naliya in Gujarat, 300 km west of Porbandar, and 360 km south of Karachi in Pakistan, moving northwest at around 8 km/h. The IMD expects the system to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday before tracking west-southwest into the central Arabian Sea by October 5. Forecasters do not anticipate a direct landfall in India, but the storm will cause rough seas and heavy rainfall along coastal regions. Sea conditions are expected to remain very rough to high over the northwest Arabian Sea and adjoining areas until October 3, turning high to very high between October 4 and 6. Rough to very rough waters are likely off Gujarat and the northern Maharashtra coast until October 5.

Impact on interior regions of Maharashtra Interior districts, including East Vidarbha and Marathwada, are forecast to experience intense rainfall on October 3-4, raising the risk of flooding in low-lying areas of North Konkan. Thunderstorms and moderate rainfall are also expected across Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada due to a depression over interior Odisha, compounding the weather situation. Government issues advisories In response to the cyclone, the Maharashtra government has directed district administrations to activate disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for vulnerable areas, issue public advisories, and ensure safety during heavy rainfall. Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts have been placed on a “yellow alert.” Officials have also asked residents to avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall hours and follow evacuation instructions if issued.