Tamil Nadu to deliver ration at doorsteps on Oct 6, 7, ahead of Diwali

Vehicles from the FP shops would bring the essential commodities directly to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries and the PDS staff would use electronic weighing scales

Vehicles from the FP shops would bring the essential commodities directly to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries and the PDS staff would use electronic weighing scales
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that it will deliver essential commodities under the Public Distribution System directly to the homes of senior citizen and differently-abled family cardholders on October 5 and 6 ahead of the Diwali festival which falls on October 20.

This doorstep delivery would be done under the 'Thayumanavar' Scheme launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin in August.

The distribution would be taken up simultaneously throughout the state, an official release here said. Senior citizens, aged over 70 years and differently abled family ration cardholders would be spared of the trouble of visiting the fair price shops in their neighbourhood and wait in queues to obtain their monthly ration.

Vehicles from the FP shops would bring the essential commodities directly to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries and the PDS staff would use electronic weighing scales and e-POS machines for accurate and transparent distribution, it said.

A total of 21.7 lakh cardholders across Tamil Nadu would benefit through this gesture.

The FP shops have been directed to put up this information on their notice boards. The government urged the elderly and differently-abled members to avail this doorstep delivery scheme and benefit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :M K StalinDiwaliTamil Nadumk stalin

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

