Home / India News / PM Modi welcomes Trump's leadership as Gaza peace efforts show progress

PM Modi welcomes Trump's leadership as Gaza peace efforts show progress

Modi referred to the indications of the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and said it marks a significant step forward in efforts to restore peace in the region

Modi, Narendra Modi
India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace: Modi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India welcomes US President Donald Trump's leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Modi referred to the indications of the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and said it marks a significant step forward in efforts to restore peace in the region.

He said on X, "India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace."  Trump has ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year war and return all the remaining hostages taken in the October 7, 2023, attack.

Hamas said it was willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians, but that other aspects of the plan require further consultations among Palestinians.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Two killed in Odisha's Gajapati landslide; CM announces ₹4 lakh ex-gratia

India, UK quantum computing collaboration in focus ahead of UK PM's visit

Delhi excise panel reviews tax rates, MRPs of liquor to boost revenue

Cyclone Shakhti intensifies in Arabian Sea, heads towards Gujarat coast

J&K rolls out GST 2.0 reforms, adopts 7-step consumer benefit protocol

Topics :Narendra ModiDonald TrumpIsrael-PalestineGazaGaza conflict

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story