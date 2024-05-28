650 pilgrims fail to fulfill registration norms at Badrinath, sent back

More than 650 pilgrims travelling to Badrinath were forced to return without paying obeisance at the temple as they did not fulfil the mandatory registration norm, officials said on Tuesday.

Adequate steps are being taken to regulate the rush of pilgrims to Char Dham and avoid the chaos that occurred at the Himalayan temples during the initial days of the yatra, they said.

Strict adherence to mandatory registration prior to visiting the temples is being ensured so that the devotees are not inconvenienced, they added.

Over 650 pilgrims bound for Badrinath had to return from Gauchar checkpost without paying obeisance at the temple as they did not do the mandatory prior registration, the SSP office in Chamoli informed.

As many as 120 vehicles in which the unregistered pilgrims had been brought were also sent back, it said.

Action has also been taken against five vehicle operators who carried unregistered pilgrims to Badrinath, the SSP office said.

On an average 20,000 pilgrims visit the temple every day for darshan. Since its gates were opened for this year on May 12, 22 pilgrims have died so far due to cardiac problems.

Top officials of Uttarakhand, including Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and DGP Abhinav Kumar, have appealed to yatris not to arrive without registration and come only on dates allotted to them in their registration document to avoid any inconvenience.

"The rush of pilgrims in the initial days of the yatra this year has surpassed all past records. It is a little over a fortnight since the yatra began. But, the number of pilgrims has already crossed the 12-lakh mark. These regulatory measures are meant only for the convenience and safety of the pilgrims," the DGP said.