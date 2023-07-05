Home / India News / Maha transport commissioner requests ARAI to review sleeper coach design

Maha transport commissioner requests ARAI to review sleeper coach design

The move came after the last week's horrific tragedy on the Samruddhi Expressway where a sleeper coach bus caught fire causing the death of 25 passengers

Press Trust of India Mumbai
ARAI, which is a premier vehicle testing and certification agency notified by the Government of India, had prepared the Automotive Industry Standards for sleeper coach buses | Representative image

Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 8:20 AM IST
The Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department has requested the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to conduct a thorough review of the design and safety measures implemented in sleeper coach buses.

The move came after the last week's horrific tragedy on the Samruddhi Expressway where a sleeper coach bus caught fire causing the death of 25 passengers. "We have requested the ARAI to re-inspect the design of sleeper buses," said Vivek Bhimanwar, transport commissioner of Maharashtra.

ARAI, which is a premier vehicle testing and certification agency notified by the Government of India, had prepared the Automotive Industry Standards for sleeper coach buses.

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 8:20 AM IST

