PM Modi has done politics of development: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

"PM has done the politics of development," Bhupendra Patel said at the inauguration of Shri Motibhai R Choudhury Sagar Sainik School in Gujarat's Mehsana

Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 8:23 AM IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always practised the politics of development.

"PM has done the politics of development," Bhupendra Patel said at the inauguration of Shri Motibhai R Choudhury Sagar Sainik School in Gujarat's Mehsana. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in the inauguration event via video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, the Gujarat Chief Minister said, "To inculcate a sense of national pride in children, emphasis has been laid on starting Sainik schools. PM has said that if the effort of society increases, the speed of development will double."

Amit Shah who laid the foundation of the Sainik School by Dudhsagar Dairy said that such schools are being opened across the country under the PPP model under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Sainik Schools are working to impart high-quality education to the students across the country along with inculcating a sense of patriotism in them. Sainik schools are being opened across the country under the PPP model under the leadership of Modiji. In the same direction, Dudhsagar Dairy is also building a Sainik school in Mehsana. The school will work to prepare children from across the country, including Gujarat, for leadership in the defence services," read a rough translation of the Union Home Minister's tweet in Gujarati.

Speaking on Motibhai R Choudhury Amit Shah said, "One has to understand the life of Motibhai Choudhary to learn what an ideal worker is like in public life, what is his personality at ground level."

On the Sainik School, Amit Shah said, "This Sainik School will become an easy and accessible way for the children of not only North Gujarat but all over the country to join the army."

Earlier in March, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said that the Assam government has decided to open more Sainik Schools in the state. He also held a review meeting in this regard with state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and other officials in Guwahati.

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 8:23 AM IST

