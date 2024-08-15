75,000 new medical seats to be added in next five years, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that 75,000 additional medical seats will be added over the next five years. During his address from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, he said that his government’s commitment to reforms extends beyond financial sectors alone.

The Prime Minister said, "Around 25,000 youths every year go abroad for medical education and they go to such countries, I get surprised when I hear about them. So we have decided... 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical line in the next five years."







On the occasion of 78th Independence Day, PM Modi said that a ‘Viksit Bharat’ should be a ‘healthy Bharat’.



“Viksit Bharat should also mean ‘healthy Bharat’. The first generation of a prosperous Bharat must be healthy, which is why we have launched the Poshan Mission,” the Prime Minister said.



Talking about the economic reforms, he highlighted that the youth in our nation are not satisfied with gradual progress, and they strive for significant advancements. The government’s emphasis on reforms is not merely for positive media coverage but to strengthen the country, said the Prime Minister.



“I want to assure the countrymen that our commitment to reforms is not for pink paper editorials; it is to make the country strong. Our focus on change is not for debate clubs, intellectual groups, or experts. Our pledge is nation first,” he said.



Talking about the space sector in India, the prime minister said that the space sector is important and many reforms have been made in the same.



“Today, many start-ups are entering this sector. The space sector, which is becoming vibrant, is an essential element towards making India a powerful nation. We are focusing on and giving strength to this sector with a long-term idea,” the Prime Minister said.