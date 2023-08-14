77th Independence Day 2023: Chief Guest, Theme, Flag Hoisting Time

India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023, Tuesday. This day will mark the 77th year of India's Independence, and it will unite the entire country in a patriotic spirit. The tricolour will be hoisted in all the important buildings including government buildings, schools, and public areas to symbolise the country's union.

The day serves as a reminder of the value of freedom and emphasises every citizen's responsibility to preserve and protect the country.

On Independence Day 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the National flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, which will be followed by an address to the nation. The Independence Day will also culminate in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that PM Modi had launched on March 12, 2021.

PM Modi is expected to announce new initiatives to celebrate India's 77th Independence Day.

Guard of Honour To PM Modi

The Armed Forces and Delhi Police will give the Guard of Honour to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort. On that occasion, the National song will be played, the national flag will be raised and a 21-gun salute will be fired.

On the evening of Independence Day, there will be an ‘At Home Reception’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where a diverse set of guests were invited, including frontline health workers, achievers in different fields and researchers/innovators.

Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign A new 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign is initiated this Independence Day to pay tribute to the martyrs of the country.





PM Modi announced the campaign in his 103rd session of Mann Ki Baat. The country will observe the campaign from August 9 to August 15. The idea behind 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign is to celebrate India's valour and the campaign is also a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' honouring the country's freedom fighters.

Special Guests on Independence Day 2023

According to PIB, around 1800 people were invited as special guests to Red Fort with their spouses. This will be an initiative by the government to fulfil the vision of 'Jan Bhagidari.'

The list of special guests includes 400 Sarpanches from 660 villages, 250 from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme, 50 people each from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme & Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 50 Shram Yogis of the Central Vista Project, 50 from Khadi workers, border road construction, makers of Amrit Sarovar& Har Ghar Jal Yojana, 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen.

Some of the guests will also visit the National War Memorial.

Prime Minister Itinerary on Independence Day 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries will greet PM Modi at Red Fort.

PM Modi will be introduced to General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth by the Defence Secretary.

Then the GoC will lead the PM to the Saluting base where Delhi Police Guard and Inter-Services will present a general salute.

Thereafter PM Modi will inspect the Guard of Honour.

PM Modi will hoist the National Flag on Red Fort's ramparts synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute.

Then, in the end, PM Modi will address the nation.