Independence Day 2023: Flag hoisting guidelines, history, celebration

The 77th Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15, 2023 across the country. Independence Day is marked all over the country with zeal and patriotic fervor by hoisting the National flag across the states.

The government’s second edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga mission on this occasion urges individuals to hoist the Tricolor at their homes and offices. The flag-hoisting ceremony will take place at 9 am.

While celebrating Independence Day, it is vital to follow the right etiquette while hoisting the flag to uphold our country's character. The Flag Code sets out the principles for hoisting the Tricolor and how to store it later.

National flag hoisting: Guidelines

• When the National Flag is shown horizontally on a wall, the saffron band must be situated at the top. For a vertical showcase, the saffron band must be to the right side of the flag when seen by an individual facing it.

• Assuming the Tricolor is shown from a pole that projects lengthwise or in an inclined position, the saffron band must be at the far end of the staff.

Also Read Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones revealed Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today Independence Day 2023: The day India gained independence from the British Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start from August 4: Check details What is World Freedom Index and why Indian govt keeps rejecting its report? Mediator fee in consumer complaints to come out of consumer welfare fund Govt to pay fee ranging Rs 3k-5k to empanelled mediators in consumer cases IIT Madras study may help assess impact of power plants on climate change Nripendra Misra on his PMO days, Ram temple, demonetisation and more 'PM was laughing, joking', says Rahul Gandhi on Modi's speech in Parliament

While hoisting the National Flag at home, residents must remain cautious with the dignity and distinction of the National Flag. Make sure to remember the following points:

• The National Flag should be hoisted respectfully and in a position of honour

• An untidy or damaged National Flag must not be displayed.

• The flag must not be flown on any vehicle except as per the provisions contained in Section IX of Part III of this Code.

The most effective method to fold our Tricolour:

• The flag must be folded such that the Saffron and Green should be at the top. The base must be folded under the white band in the centre.

• The white band must be folded so that the Ashok Chakra is displayed, alongside parts of the saffron and green bands.

• The flag should be carried on the palms or arms to store it.

Independence Day 2023: Theme

The theme for the 77th Independence Day 2023 will be "Nation First, Always First”. This theme will be held within the framework of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The government has chosen to undertake various programmes to celebrate the culture and heritage of the country under the current theme.

Independence struggle: History

In 1757, the East India Company conquered the last Nawab of Bengal at the Battle of Plassey, which marked the commencement of British rule in India. The First war of Independence occurred in 1857, a significant but unaccomplished rebellion against English rule.

In 1885, India's first political party, the Indian National Congress was established. And after the The World War was over in 1918, Indian activists called for self-rule or "Swaraj".

In 1929, the Indian Parliament announced 'Purna Swaraj' or the independence of India at a meeting in Lahore. At last, after a series of meetings between the English government and the Indian Parliament, Lord Mountbatten, the last viceroy of India before independence, accepted the proposal.

On 15 August 1947, Lord Mountbatten separated British India into two fresh free states; India and Pakistan. This denotes India's first Independence Day in 1947.

77th Independence day: Celebration

The President provides an "Address to the Country '' just before Independence Day. The PM of India hoists the Indian flag and gives a speech at the Red Fort in Old Delhi. Flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural activities are conducted in the state capitals and are frequently attended by several schools and companies.

Independence Day is an official public holiday every year in India, on August 15. National, state, and local government offices, post offices, and banks are shut on this special occasion. Shops, organisations, and different institutions are closed or lessen their working hours on this day.

Public transport is usually unaffected as local people travel to attend the event celebrations, however, the possibility of intense traffic and tight security are there in the places where events are taking place. But in Delhi and the state capitals of India, flag-hoisting ceremonies on Independence Day can disturb traffic.