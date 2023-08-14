Independence Day 2023: When and where to watch PM Modi's August 15 speech

India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, 15 August. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the National Flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi to mark the occasion.

According to the itinerary for the Independence Day 2023 celebration, upon his arrival, PM Modi will be greeted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries. He will then be introduced to the general office commanding Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth.

Later, Seth will lead PM Modi to the saluting base. Then, PM Modi will inspect the Guard of Honour and hoist the National Flag, along with the 21 Gun Salute.

PM Modi will then deliver his address to the nation, culminating with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets performing the National Anthem.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, 50 nurses and their family members from across the country have been invited as special guests to witness and participate in the celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

These special guests will be part of the 1,800 special guests from various walks of life, including over 400 sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages, 250 members from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme, 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building, 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in the construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen each.

Also Read Where did Nehru unfurl Tricolour on August 15, 1947? It wasn't the Red Fort I-Day 2023: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign receives over 60 million selfies International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know Int'l Women's Day: Participation in gaming rising but still long way to go Independence Day sale: Sony India announces deal and offers on TVs and more 33 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 12 of them in Shimla landslides Yamuna water level likely to rise in Delhi but grave situation unlikely Individual developers can set up industrial parks; Kerala revises policy Third of MPLADS amount undisbursed in 4 years of this Lok Sabha Rajdhani Tejas Express flagged off, Odisha to get 2nd Vande Bharat soon

Independence Day 2023: When and where to watch PM Modi's speech

The celebrations can be watched live on Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR). The coverage of Independence Day celebrations will begin with the broadcast of President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu’s message to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, 14 August at 7 pm.

Doordarshan's live coverage of Independence Day celebrations this 15 August will be covered by more than 40 camera views when Prime Minister Modi unfurls the Tricolour at the Red Fort.

"A strong and experienced team has been deployed for the live coverage of the prime minister's speech on August 15, with the live scheduled to start at 6:15 am. The deployed camera team includes two female camerapersons. The live coverage will be carried across the network of Doordarshan with sign language translation on Doordarshan News. The coverage will be accompanied by a simultaneous live stream on YouTube," the information and broadcasting ministry said in a release.

National channels of All India Radio will broadcast the entire celebration Live in English and Hindi commentary. All India Radio will broadcast various patriotic and cultural programmes throughout the day.

The regional stations of Doordarshan and Akashwani in different states will broadcast local Independence Day celebrations in their respective states.