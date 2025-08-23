Home / India News / 8 dead, 4 injured in mini-van, truck collision on Patna's outskirts

8 dead, 4 injured in mini-van, truck collision on Patna's outskirts

The accident took place in the early hours in Shahjahanpur near the Patna-Nalanda border

The injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, said SP (Rural) Vikram Singh | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Eight people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a mini-van and a truck on the outskirts of Patna on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in the early hours in Shahjahanpur near the Patna-Nalanda border, they said.

Among the deceased were seven women, they added.

The injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, said SP (Rural) Vikram Singh.

"The driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

