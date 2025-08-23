IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, forecasts thunderstorms, lightning today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky in Delhi, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places on Saturday. An intense spell is possible at isolated locations during the forenoon or afternoon.

Another spell of very light to light rain is expected in the early hours of Sunday, followed by chances of light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next two days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 98 at 8 am on August 23, falling in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

Past 24 hours in Delhi No significant change was recorded in temperatures over the past 24 hours in the national capital. The minimum temperature ranged between 24 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled between 33 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, both near normal for the season. Southerly to easterly winds prevailed, blowing at speeds of up to 17 kmph and gusting to 33 kmph. Mumbai gets a break from heavy rains Mumbai woke up to sunny skies and a breezy morning on Saturday after days of relentless downpours that lashed the city and the Konkan coast. The intensity of rain has eased over the past two days, bringing residents some respite.