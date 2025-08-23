Home / India News / IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, forecasts thunderstorms, lightning today

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, forecasts thunderstorms, lightning today

IMD forecasts light to moderate rain spells in Delhi; no heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai today

Delhi Rains, Rain
Another spell of very light to light rain is expected in the early hours of Sunday (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky in Delhi, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places on Saturday. An intense spell is possible at isolated locations during the forenoon or afternoon.
 
Another spell of very light to light rain is expected in the early hours of Sunday, followed by chances of light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next two days.
 
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 98 at 8 am on August 23, falling in the ‘satisfactory’ category. 

Past 24 hours in Delhi

No significant change was recorded in temperatures over the past 24 hours in the national capital. The minimum temperature ranged between 24 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled between 33 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, both near normal for the season.
 
Southerly to easterly winds prevailed, blowing at speeds of up to 17 kmph and gusting to 33 kmph.

Mumbai gets a break from heavy rains

Mumbai woke up to sunny skies and a breezy morning on Saturday after days of relentless downpours that lashed the city and the Konkan coast. The intensity of rain has eased over the past two days, bringing residents some respite.
 
With Ganesh Chaturthi approaching, festive preparations are in full swing across Maharashtra, though citizens continue to keep a close watch on weather updates. 

Forecast for Maharashtra

The IMD has not issued any rainfall alert for districts in Maharashtra on Saturday. Most regions may experience light to moderate showers, but the threat of heavy rainfall has receded for now.
 
In Mumbai, the weather is expected to remain relatively stable. While a few isolated showers may occur, large parts of the city are likely to stay dry. Sunshine is expected in the afternoon, with scattered light showers returning by evening and night. The day’s temperature is likely to range between 27 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt doubles registration renewal charges for vehicles older than 20 yrs

UP scouts new markets as US tariffs hit textiles, jewellery and leather

Schools shut in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh as IMD warns of heavy rainfall

Five dead, 1 person missing as heavy rains wreak havoc in Jharkhand

Cong MLA urges Centre to intervene after US halts truck drivers' visas

Topics :Delhi weatherMumbai rainsIMD weather forecastweather forecastIndian monsoon

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story