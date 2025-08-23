Home / India News / Indian Railways announces record 380 Ganpati Special trains in 2025

Indian Railways announces record 380 Ganpati Special trains in 2025

The detailed schedule of special trains is available on the IRCTC website, RailOne app, and computerised PRS

Central Railway will operate the highest number of 296 services | Photo: Shutterstock
Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Indian Railways has announced 380 Ganpati Special train trips for 2025, the highest ever, ensuring smooth and comfortable travel for devotees and passengers during the festive season.

In 2023, a total of 305 Ganpati Special train trips were operated, while in 2024, the number increased to 358.

Central Railway will operate the highest number of 296 services, addressing the heavy festive travel demand in Maharashtra and the Konkan region. Western Railway will operate 56 Ganpati Special trips, Konkan Railway (KRCL) 6 trips, and South Western Railway 22 trips.

The halts of Ganpati Special trains serving over Konkan Railway have been planned at Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Warmne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed, Anjani, Chiplun, Kamathe, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Gokama Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal.

Ganpati Puja will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6 2025. To meet the anticipated festive rush, Ganpati Special trains have been running from 11th August 2025, with services being progressively increased as the festival approaches.

The detailed schedule of special trains is available on the IRCTC website, RailOne app, and computerised PRS.

Indian Railways remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and convenient travel experiences, especially during festivals when demand is significantly higher.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

