Home / India News / PM Modi, India represent lynchpin in Prez Biden's strategy in Asia: Report

PM Modi, India represent lynchpin in Prez Biden's strategy in Asia: Report

As he welcomed Modi to the White House earlier in the day, Biden sought to underscore the importance of shared values in the relationship moving forward

ANI US
Prime Minister Modi with US President Joe Biden | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India, the world's largest democracy, represent a lynchpin in Biden's strategy in Asia, according to CNN.

India recently surpassed China to become the most populous country on Earth. No major global challenge, from climate change to advances in technology, can be addressed without India's buy-in, in Biden's view, as per CNN.

Amid growing tensions between the US, and China, there are few partners that Biden is more eager to cultivate.

As per officials, this was the rationale behind inviting PM Modi for a state visit, only the third of Biden's presidency so far.

PM Modi was on Thursday welcomed to the White House with the highest trappings of American friendship: Marching troops on the South Lawn, extensive Oval Office talks and a state dinner in the evening, complete with a chef who specializes in plant-based cuisine to accommodate his vegetarian diet.

Biden during an elaborate welcome ceremony during which he hailed the friendship between the US and India, said: "I've long believed the relationship between the United States and India ... will be one of the defining relationships of the 21st century."

As he welcomed Modi to the White House earlier in the day, Biden sought to underscore the importance of shared values in the relationship moving forward.

"As democracies, we can better tap into the full talent of all of our people, and attract investments as true and trusted partners as leading nations, with our greatest export being the power of our example," Biden said from a podium on the South Lawn.

"Equity under the law, freedom of expression, religious pluralism and the diversity of our people. These core principles have endured and evolved even as they have faced challenges throughout each of our nation's histories and fuel our strength, depth and future," he said.

The meetings on Thursday produced agreements on technology and defence cooperation and highlighted Biden's efforts to shore up relationships in a region grappling with an increasingly aggressive Beijing.

Also up for discussion was Russia's continuing war in Ukraine, a conflict on which India has not taken a definitive side. New Delhi has continued to purchase Russian oil, which has helped prop up Moscow amid withering global sanctions, as per CNN.

Also Read

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood stars, tickets, live streaming details

AI-generated image: This Google Search tool helps detect synthetic photos

70% parents believe image editing apps, filters affecting kid's body image

PM Modi arrives in Tripura to join swearing-in ceremony of Manik Saha

PM to attend swearing-in ceremony of MDA 2.0 govt in Meghalaya on Tuesday

In a first, investments have been made in all 75 districts of state: UP CM

Flood situation in Assam improves gradually; 272,000 people still affected

Top headlines: Monsoon on track, India to start FTA talks with SACU

Fight to continue in court: Wrestlers on ending protest against WFI chief

Odisha CM expresses grief over bus accident, announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia

Topics :Narendra ModiJoe BidenIndiaUS

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story