Home / India News / In a first, investments have been made in all 75 districts of state: UP CM

In a first, investments have been made in all 75 districts of state: UP CM

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, CM talked about the developmental works carried out in the district and the progress it made over the last few years

ANI
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 10:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, inaugurated the factory of Addverb Technologies (a global robotics company based out of India) in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, CM talked about the developmental works carried out in the district and the progress it made over the last few years.

He said, "For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, investments have been made in all the 75 districts of the state, which were once reckoned as 'aspirational' districts, lacking development".

"Before 2017, in Gautam Buddh Nagar, despite being a part of the National Capital region, possibilities of investments were merely imagination and it lacked the level of competition it needed. But under Prime Minister Modi's 'ease of doing business' vision, it has emerged as a great destination of investment, not only in the NCR but also across the country", said CM Yogi.

The Chief Minister added, "On February 10 to 12, Uttar Pradesh organised the second global investor's summit in the capital, Lucknow. From the state's point of view, it was the first summit. We got investment proposals more than worth Rs 36 lakh crores. Most of them were for Gautam Buddha Nagar".

CM further added, "Investments are done keeping in mind the law and order situation, infrastructure, safety environment, and convenience which we can witness here and across the state".

Talking about the development work in the state, he added, "We have made the air connectivity better. There are 9 active airports in the state. Work is in progress on 12 more. By the end of this year, Uttar Pradesh will become the first state in the country to have 5 international airports. Looking at the Indian Railways, the state has the best rail network. There is a rail network of 16,000 kilometres".

CM Yogi further suggested that the youths be technically capable.

"I would like to say to the Addverb technologies that we should make our youths technically capable", said the Chief Minister.

He also thanked the company for assisting its young employees with higher studies.

Talking about the New Education Policy, he said, "The NEP gives us the liberty to continue our jobs along with studies".

Further, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude towards Addverb Technologies for making an investment in the district and providing employment opportunities to the youth.

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever annual budget today

UP industrial development authority receives investments worth Rs 3 trn

CM Yogi Adityanath calls for maximum participation in G20 conferences in UP

PM SHRI scheme to benefit students studying in 1,753 UP schools: CM Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat, case registered, probe on

Flood situation in Assam improves gradually; 272,000 people still affected

Top headlines: Monsoon on track, India to start FTA talks with SACU

Fight to continue in court: Wrestlers on ending protest against WFI chief

Odisha CM expresses grief over bus accident, announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia

NIA conducts searches at many locations in Kashmir in terror-related case

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshInvestments

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story