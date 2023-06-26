Home / India News / Flood situation in Assam improves gradually; 272,000 people still affected

Flood situation in Assam improves gradually; 272,000 people still affected

The administration has set up 61 relief camps and 104 relief distribution centres, and 43064 people are still taking shelter in the relief camps

ANI
Photo: ANI

Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
The flood situation in Assam has been gradually improving, but still, nearly 2.72 lakh people in 15 districts are affected.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 874 villages under 37 revenue circles in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Tamulpur districts are currently underwater.

1.70 lakh people have been affected alone in Barpeta district, while 60707 people are affected in Bajali, 22060 in Lakhimpur, and 10351 in Nalbari district.

The flood waters have submerged 5936.63 hectares of cropland in the flood-hit districts.

The administration has set up 61 relief camps and 104 relief distribution centres, and 43064 people are still taking shelter in the relief camps.

In the last 24 hours, the flood waters washed away 222 animals in the Nalbari district, damaged 1290 houses in Nalbari and Tamulpur districts, breached 3 embankments, damaged 7 embankments, 50 roads, 3 bridges, several Anganwadi centres, agri bundh, culverts, and irrigation canals.

The overall flood situation in the state is improving, but the situation in Barpeta district is still grim, as nearly 1.70 lakh people in 167 villages in the lower Assam district have been affected.

In the Barpeta district, 1.20 lakh people have been affected in the Sarthebari revenue circle, 44394 in the Barpeta revenue circle, 3255 in the Chenga revenue circle, and 1743 in the Baghbar revenue circle.

382.75 hectares of cropland in the Barpeta district are still under water.

The district administration has set up 59 relief camps and 53 relief distribution centres.

Nearly 1.05 lakh domestic animals in the district have also been affected.

The district administration has distributed 1477.77 quintals of rice, 248.27 quintals of dal, 74.09 quintals of salt, and 7478.88 litres of mustard oil among the flood-affected people. It has also distributed 1646.20 quintals of cattle feed.

NDRF, SDRF, and Fire and Emergency Services personnel have engaged in the rescue operations.

Topics :AssamAssam floods

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

