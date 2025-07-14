82 people guised as saints arrested in Dehradun under 'Operation Kalanemi'

Under 'Operation Kalanemi', launched by the Uttarakhand government, police here on Sunday arrested 34 more people, guised as sadhus and saints, to allegedly cheat people, officials said.

With this, a total of 82 fake babas have been arrested under the operation in Dehradun, officials said.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said the drive was launched on Thursday following Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's instructions to take strict action against those exploiting public faith under the guise of religion.

"Multiple teams have been formed, and action is being taken at locations where inputs are received about such impostors playing with people's sentiments," Singh said.

He added that among the 34 arrested on Sunday, 23 were residents of other states. In the last three days, 82 such individuals have been arrested from different areas of the district, and legal action is being taken against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the SSP said. Among those arrested is a Bangladeshi national, Rukn Rakam alias Shah Alam, who was apprehended on Friday from the Sahaspur area of Dehradun district. The SSP said the campaign would continue, especially in light of the ongoing Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra, during which such fake babas are reportedly becoming more active.