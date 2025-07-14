Home / India News / 82 people guised as saints arrested in Dehradun under 'Operation Kalanemi'

82 people guised as saints arrested in Dehradun under 'Operation Kalanemi'

In the last 3 days, 82 such individuals have been arrested from different areas of the district, and legal action is being taken against them under relevant sections of the BNS, Dehradun SSP said

Handcuffs
Among the 34 arrested on Sunday, 23 were residents of other states. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 7:31 AM IST
Under 'Operation Kalanemi', launched by the Uttarakhand government, police here on Sunday arrested 34 more people, guised as sadhus and saints, to allegedly cheat people, officials said.

With this, a total of 82 fake babas have been arrested under the operation in Dehradun, officials said. 

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said the drive was launched on Thursday following Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's instructions to take strict action against those exploiting public faith under the guise of religion.

"Multiple teams have been formed, and action is being taken at locations where inputs are received about such impostors playing with people's sentiments," Singh said.

He added that among the 34 arrested on Sunday, 23 were residents of other states. 

In the last three days, 82 such individuals have been arrested from different areas of the district, and legal action is being taken against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the SSP said.

Among those arrested is a Bangladeshi national, Rukn Rakam alias Shah Alam, who was apprehended on Friday from the Sahaspur area of Dehradun district. 

The SSP said the campaign would continue, especially in light of the ongoing Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra, during which such fake babas are reportedly becoming more active.

Launching the campaign on Thursday, the chief minister said, "Just as the 'asur' (demon) Kalanemi tried to mislead people by appearing as a saint, there are many such 'Kalanemis' in today's society who are committing crimes in the name of religion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Uttarakhand

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

