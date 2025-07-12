Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Woman alleges rape at IIM Calcutta boys' hostel; accused arrested

Woman alleges rape at IIM Calcutta boys' hostel; accused arrested

The woman said the accused called her to campus for counselling, led her to the boys' hostel, offered a drink that left her disoriented, and allegedly raped her; police have arrested him

Representational image (Source/Unsplash)

The Haridevpur police has registered the FIR and launched an investigation. (Source/Unsplash)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

In another incident coming close on the heels of the South Calcutta Law College gangrape case, a woman has accused a second-year management student at IIM Calcutta of raping her inside the institute's Joka campus, Bhaskar English reported.
 
The woman, who is not a student of the institute, filed a complaint at Haridevpur police station on Friday. She alleged that the accused, identified as Parmanand Jain, had called her to the IIM campus for a counselling session. The two had reportedly met a few days earlier through work-related conversations.
 
According to the complaint, when the woman arrived on campus, Jain stopped her from registering as a visitor — something that made her uneasy, but she chose to trust him. Instead of taking her to the counselling area, he took her to the boys’ hostel, saying he needed to pick up something.   
 
 
  Inside the hostel, he allegedly offered her pizza and a drink. The survivor said she began feeling dizzy and unwell after consuming the beverage. When she asked to use the restroom, she claimed Jain stopped her and tried to get physically close. She resisted and even slapped him. In response, Jain allegedly pulled her hair, grabbed her neck, slammed her head against the wall, and raped her, the news report said.

Victim managed to escape and report the incident

 
The woman said she was in a semi-conscious state for some time and eventually blacked out. When she regained consciousness in the evening, she found herself still inside the hostel room. She then managed to leave the premises and informed a friend. The two first went to Thakurpukur police station, but were directed to Haridevpur PS, under whose jurisdiction the IIM campus falls. A formal FIR was then registered.
 

Campus security under scanner

 
Despite Kolkata Police increasing campus security after the recent South Calcutta Law College incident, serious questions are being raised about how the accused managed to take the woman into the boys’ hostel without her being registered as a visitor. Police are also looking into why the hostel guard did not intervene, Bhaskar English reported.
 
The survivor further told police that the hostel room was in a poor state, with empty liquor bottles lying around.
 

Police take action, accused arrested

 
Haridevpur police registered the FIR and launched an investigation. The hostel room was sealed, and forensic evidence was collected from the spot. The accused, who was initially absconding, has been arrested, according to the police. The investigation is currently underway.

Topics : IIM Calcutta Rape cases BS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

