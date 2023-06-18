86% households in Noida, 94% in UP experience daily power cuts: Survey

Eighty-six per cent of the households in Noida and 94 per cent in Uttar Pradesh have experienced daily power outages in the ongoing month of June, according to a survey by a social media platform.

The findings are based on responses from over 14,000 respondents located in 56 of the 75 districts of the state, the survey conducted by LocalCircles said.

According to the survey, 94 per cent of households in Uttar Pradesh surveyed say they have been facing power outages daily in June.

Also, 65 per cent of those surveyed in Uttar Pradesh are facing power outages three or more times on average every day, it claimed.

Overall in Uttar Pradesh, six per cent of the respondents stated that they have no knowledge as we have 24X7 power backup, the survey found.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar district (Noida), 86 per cent of households surveyed confirmed experiencing daily power outages this month, with 35 per cent of them saying that the outages last more than two hours, according to the survey.

On average, 43 per cent said they experienced power outages at their homes once or twice a day, while 32 per cent said three-five times and four per cent said 10 to 20 times daily.

There were 14 per cent of people who said I don't know because we have 24x7 power backup, the survey showed.

In Noida, 4,141 responses were received from households and 62 per cent of the respondents were men while 38 per cent were women.

It is unfortunate that despite the preparedness claims by power corporations in the state, over 90 per cent of households are facing daily power outages in the current month and 74 per cent are facing outages of over 2 hours in a day in one of the most populous states despite getting supplies through the national power grid, LocalCircles said in a statement.

It said all respondents were validated citizens who had to be registered with them to participate in this survey.