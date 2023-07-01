Home / India News / 88 killed in accidents on Samruddhi expressway since Dec 2022: Official

88 killed in accidents on Samruddhi expressway since Dec 2022: Official

Highway hypnosis or driving hypnosis is a condition when the driver zones out while driving a vehicle without remembering what occurred in that specific period

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Road hypnosis is cited as one of the causes of the accidents on the six-lane wide access-controlled expressway, the state highway police official said

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 88 people have lost their lives in road accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra, including 25 on Saturday as a private bus caught fire after hitting the divider, since it was partially thrown open last December, an official said.

Road hypnosis is cited as one of the causes of the accidents on the six-lane wide access-controlled expressway, the state highway police official said.

Highway hypnosis or driving hypnosis is a condition when the driver zones out while driving a vehicle without remembering what occurred in that specific period.

A total of 39 fatal accidents have occurred on the Nagpur-Mumbai expressway since last December, the official said citing data.

Besides, 616 minor and major accidents have occurred on this expressway in which 656 people sustained serious and minor injuries, he said.

Most accidents were caused due to reasons like over-speeding, drivers dozing off at the wheel, and tyre bursts.

The official said Highway Police are trying to tackle the issue of road hypnosis.

Across Maharashtra, 15,224 people were killed in road crashes in 2022, he added.

In the early hours of Saturday, 25 passengers were charred to death as the private bus they were travelling in caught fire after hitting the divider on the expressway in Buldhana district, police said.

The 701-kilometre Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg is now operational on a 601-kilometre stretch from Vidarbha's largest city to Bharvir in Nashik.

Also Read

Maha CM Shinde assures steps to curb accidents on Samruddhi Expressway

Samruddhi Expressway sees 39 deaths in accidents since launch in Dec 2022

Maha bus accident: CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia, free treatment

Maharashtra CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis reach Buldhana bus accident site

Samruddhi Expressway accident: RTO report rules out tyre burst, speeding

Only 13% employees feel safe to express ideas without fear: Report

UP govt determined to provide uninterrupted power supply: CM Adityanath

13 more bodies of Balasore accident kept at AIIMS handed over to families

SC protects Setalvad from arrest, stays Gujarat HC order for a week

Union min bats for NEP, says it will give big push to quality education

Topics :MaharashtraAccidentRoad Accidents

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story