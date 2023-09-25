9 new Vande Bharat trains launched by PM Modi: Details of routes, timings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off nine Vande Bharat trains, connecting 11 states. The total number of Vande Bharat trains has now risen to 34. Nine more orange-coloured Vande Bharat Express trains are expected to be rolled out.



While inaugurating the nine Vande Bharat trains, PM Modi said that the new trains will significantly improve connectivity as well as boost tourism across India. He added that the speed and scale of infrastructure development in the country now matches the aspirations of 1400 million Indians.



Some of the new features introduced by the coach manufacturers are incorporating deep wash basins, improving seat reclination angle, and optimisation of the hardness of the cushion.



Nine Vande Bharat Express trains being launched today will significantly improve connectivity as well as boost tourism across India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2023 With the addition of these nine trains, connectivity is set to improve in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gujarat.



Here are the details on the timings of the trains and their routes:



Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express



Train number 20979, the Udaipur–Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, will depart from Udaipur at 7:50 and reach Jaipur at 14:05. In contrast, the return train 20980, will depart Jaipur at 15:45 and reach Udaipur at 22:00. The train will halt at Ranapratapnagar, Mavli Junction, Chittaugarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Ajmer JN and Kishangarh. It will run six days a week, barring Tuesday.



Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express



Train Number 20666, the Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express, will depart from Tirunelveli at 6:00 and reach Chennai at 13:50, whereas the return train 20665 will leave Chennai at 14:50 and reach Tirunelveli at 22:40. It will be halting at Virudunagar Jn, Madurai Jn, Dindigul Jn, Tiruchchirapali, Villupuram Jn, Tambaram. It will run six days a week, barring Tuesday.



Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express



Barring Wednesday, the Kacheguda- Yesvantpur JN will run six days a week, train number 20703, the Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express, will depart from Kacheguda at 5:30 and arrive at Yesvantpur at 14:00 while the return train 20704, will leave Yesvantpur at 14:45 and reach Kacheguda at 23:15. The train will be halting at Mahbubnagar, Kurnool City, Anatapur, Dharmavaram Jn.



Vijayawada-Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express



Vijayawada-Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat ExpressTrain number 20678, the Vijayawada – Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express will depart at 15:20 and reach at Chennai at 22:00. The train will be halting at Tenali Jn, Ongole, Nellore, Reninguta Jn. It will run six days a week, barring Tuesday.



Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express



The train will halt at Patna Saheb, Mokameh Jn, Luckeesarai Jn, Jasidih JN, Jamtara, Asandol Jn, and Durgapur. Train number 22348 from Patna to Howrah will depart at 8:00 am and reach Howrah at 14:35, while the return train from Howrah will depart at 15:50 and reach Patna at 22:40.



Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express



Train number 20633 from Kasaragod will depart at 14:30 and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 22:35, whereas the return train from Thiruvananthapuram CNTL will depart at 5:20 am and reach Kasargod at 13:20. The train will halt at Kannur, Kozhikkode, Shoranur Jn, Thrisur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, and Kollam Jn. It will run six days a week, barring Thursday.



Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Puri Vande Bharat Express



Train number 20835 from Rourkela will depart at 14:10 and reach at 21:40, while return train 20836 will depart from Puri at 5:00 and reach Rourkela at 12:45. The train will be halting at Jharsuguda Jn, Sambalpur City, Rairakhol, Angul, Talcher road, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Bhubaneshwar, and Khurda Road Jn.



Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express



Train number 20898 from Ranchi will depart at 5:15 and reach Howrah at 12:20, whereas the return train 20897 will depart from Howrah at 15:45 and reach Ranchi at 22:50. The train will halt at Muri, Kotshila, Purulia Jn, Chandil Jn, Tatanagar Jn, and Kharagpur Jn. It will run six days a week, barring Tuesday.



Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express

Train number 22926 will depart from Jamnagar at 5:30 and reach Ahmedabad at 10:10, whereas return train 22925 from Ahmedabad will depart at 18:00 and reach Jamnagar at 22:30. The train will run six days of the week, barring Tuesday.