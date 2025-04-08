Home / India News / 900 Kia car engines stolen in Andhra Pradesh over 5 years, police probe

900 Kia car engines stolen in Andhra Pradesh over 5 years, police probe

Police are suspecting that the massive theft is an inside job', prompting them to direct their probe towards the past and current employees

kia
Police formed teams to further probe the theft and have also collected several records in this process. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Penukonda (Andhra Pradesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As many as 900 Kia car engines were allegedly stolen in Sri Sathyasai district, prompting the South Korean company to lodge a complaint with the police, said an official on Tuesday.

Kia runs a car manufacturing plant at Penukonda in Sri Sathyasai district, where police believe the engines theft began nearly five years ago. The company filed a police complaint on March 19.

It (engine thefts) started in the year 2020. It has been a continuous process, nearly five years. We will go deep into the investigation, Penukonda sub-divisional police officer Y Venkateshwarlu told PTI.

According to Venkateshwarlu, a preliminary probe has confirmed the theft of 900 engines. He observed that the engines were stolen on the way to the manufacturing plant and also from inside.

Police are suspecting that the massive theft is an inside job', prompting them to direct their probe towards the past and current employees of the car manufacturer.

Not outsiders, it is from within. Not even a small piece will come out without their (Kia management) permission. We are checking who are all involved in it, he said.

Also Read

US tariffs' fallout: Andhra CM writes to Goyal on shrimp farmers' concerns

New nuclear submarine base to be commissioned in Andhra Pradesh in 2026

Centre releases over ₹4,200 crore to Andhra for Amaravati capital project

Premium

Shrimp farming: Trump's tariffs shockwaves rock Andhra Pradesh shores

Reliance lays foundation for first of 500 CBG plants in Andhra Pradesh

We did a preliminary enquiry, confirmed some loopholes and our main target is probing old employees while there is also the involvement of some current employees, said Venkateshwarlu.

Police formed teams to further probe the theft and have also collected several records in this process.

Company officials were not available immediately for comment.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Tamil Nadu Governor holding back 10 bills for President's assent is illegal, says SC

Students miss JEE exam due to Pawan Kalyan's convoy traffic, probe ordered

10 yrs of PMMY: PM Modi calls it eye-opener scheme, addresses beneficiaries

Bank Holiday on Mahavir Jayanti: Will banks remain closed on April 9 or 10?

Amit Shah chairs meeting to review ongoing developmental projects in J-K

Topics :Andhra PradeshKia Motors CorpKia

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story