Bank Holiday on Mahavir Jayanti: Will banks remain closed on April 9 or 10?

People who have some pending work in banks will have to schedule their visit as banks are scheduled to remain closed on Mahavir Jayanti.

Apart from Mahavir Jayanti, the bank will remain closed for two more days, i.e., Second Saturday and Sunday. However, people are also worried about the date of Mahavir Jayanti, which is still not clear.

When is the Mahavir Jayanti holiday, April 9 or 10?

According to the public holiday list shared by the states and the central government, Mahavir Jayanti is on April 10th , i.e., Thursday.

As per the RBI list, this year, banks will remain shut on April 10 due to Mahavir Janma Kalyanak / Mahavir Jayanti. Banks will not remain closed across the country, they will remain shut in the following cities: Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur and Ranchi etc.

Banks will remain open in these cities: Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the Gregorian calendar, this festival of Jainism falls in March or April. The Mahavir Jayanti is also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. The Jain followers across the world celebrate the birth of the greatest preacher of Jainism, Mahavir.

Does net banking work properly on bank holidays?

Yes, although banks will remain shut in parts of India, people can use net banking, ATMs, or UPI for transactions as online banking will work normally.

When will the banks remain closed in April 2025?