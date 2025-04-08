Home / India News / Bank Holiday on Mahavir Jayanti: Will banks remain closed on April 9 or 10?

Bank Holiday on Mahavir Jayanti: Will banks remain closed on April 9 or 10?

Banks will remain closed on Mahavir Jayanti. However, people are confused about whether the bank will remain closed on April 9 or 10. Here is more information

Bank Holidays
RBI placces bank holidays into three separate brackets.
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 12:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
People who have some pending work in banks will have to schedule their visit as banks are scheduled to remain closed on Mahavir Jayanti. 
 
Apart from Mahavir Jayanti, the bank will remain closed for two more days, i.e., Second Saturday and Sunday. However, people are also worried about the date of Mahavir Jayanti, which is still not clear.

When is the Mahavir Jayanti holiday, April 9 or 10?

According to the public holiday list shared by the states and the central government, Mahavir Jayanti is on April 10th, i.e., Thursday.
 
As per the RBI list, this year, banks will remain shut on April 10 due to Mahavir Janma Kalyanak / Mahavir Jayanti. Banks will not remain closed across the country, they will remain shut in the following cities: Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur and Ranchi etc. 
 
Banks will remain open in these cities: Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

Also Read

Premium

Five-day banking week proposal unlikely to be implemented in FY26

ED arrests SP leader Tiwari, aide in Rs 750 crore bank 'fraud' case

Premium

Banks pitch SORR as overnight benchmark ahead of RBI policy meeting

Premium

Finance ministry asks banks to work on deposit mobilisation strategies

April 2025 Calendar: Check full list of national days, events and holidays

 
According to the Gregorian calendar, this festival of Jainism falls in March or April. The Mahavir Jayanti is also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. The Jain followers across the world celebrate the birth of the greatest preacher of Jainism, Mahavir.

Does net banking work properly on bank holidays?

Yes, although banks will remain shut in parts of India, people can use net banking, ATMs, or UPI for transactions as online banking will work normally.  ALSO READ | April 2025 Calendar: Check full list of national days, events and holidays

When will the banks remain closed in April 2025?

  • April 10 (Thursday) –  Mahavir Jayanti (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Telangana).
  • April 14 (Monday)  – Ambedkar Jayanti (Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh) and New Year festivals of some states (Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year).
  • April 15 (Tuesday ) – Bengali New Year, Himachal Day and Bohag Bihu (Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh).
  • April 18 (Friday)  – Good Friday (Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar).
  • April 21 (Monday)  – Garia Puja (Tripura).
  • April 29 (Tuesday)  – Lord Parshuram Jayanti (Himachal Pradesh)
  • April 30 (Wednesday)  – Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya (Karnataka)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amit Shah chairs meeting to review ongoing developmental projects in J-K

Bombay HC grants Kunal Kamra protection till April 17, seeks govt reply

Medha Patkar gets one-year probation in defamation case by Delhi LG

Meghalaya principal secretary 'found dead' in hotel room in Uzbekistan

Supreme Court stays HC order for CBI probe into Bengal SSC jobs case

Topics :BanksHolidayfestivals

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story