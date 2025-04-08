Amit Shah chairs meeting to review ongoing developmental projects in J-K

A high-level meeting to review the ongoing developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir began here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Union home minister Amit Shah, officials said.

The meeting at Raj Bhavan is being attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with senior officers from the Union home ministry and Kashmir government, they said.

During the meeting, the officers will brief the home minister on the ongoing developmental projects in the Union Territory.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, arrived in the Valley on Monday evening.

Immediately after his arrival, Shah visited the house of Kirti Chakra awardee Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Muzammil Bhat, who laid down his life battling terrorists in 2023.

He spent nearly 20 minutes with the slain police officer's father, retired Inspector General of Police Ghulam Hassan Bhat, before heading to Raj Bhavan.

Posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra, Bhat was among four security personnel who died battling terrorists in the dense forests surrounding Gadool village of Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in September 2023.

The Union home minister will review the security situation in Kashmir in a meeting with top security forces and police officers later in the day.

Security has been beefed up across Kashmir for Shah's visit with armed personnel deployed in large numbers.