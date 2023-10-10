95% of cases registered by CBI, ED are against oppn politicians: AAP

Alleging that central agencies are silent in the BJP-ruled states, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha added that 95 per cent of the cases registered by the CBI and ED are against politicians of the opposition.

Addressing a news conference here, on Tuesday, the AAP leader said, "In BJP-ruled states agencies are silent and in non-BJP-ruled states agencies are violent. From 2004 to 2014, when there was a UPA Govt in power, ED raided only 112 locations. But from 2014 to 2023, ED raided 3100 locations."

He further said that the BJP has a special love for AAP, they have jailed several leaders in false cases.

"95 per cent of the cases registered by CBI and ED are against politicians of the Opposition. They have a special love for AAP, they have jailed several of our leaders in false cases...This will be done by only those people who are scared of the INDIA alliance," he added.

Chadha asserted that the AAP is a party that doesn't get scared of the agencies' attacks.

"AAP is a party that doesn't get scared of the attacks of agencies. Truth and honesty are on the side of AAP and we will fight till the end. BJP may make thousands of attempts and jail whichever AAP leader they want under any false case - in the end, truth, honesty, Arvind Kejriwal and AAP will win. As the Lok Sabha elections approach, attacks by agencies and a nervous BJP will increase," he added.

Earlier, Sanjay Singh was arrested on October 4, after a day-long questioning by the ED officials at his Delhi residence.

Later, on October 5, the Court sent Sanjay Singh to remand till October 10, 2023, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Meanwhile today, the Rouse Avenue Court here extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh till October 13 in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case.

Allegedly, Sanjay Singh's party colleague and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also involved in the same liquor policy scam. He is currently lodged in jail in connection with the same. The former Delhi Deputy CM and excise minister was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam.

The case connects with claims that Singh and his partners played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws.