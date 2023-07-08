Home / India News / 95% of Katra-Banihal rail line of USBRL project complete: Officials

95% of Katra-Banihal rail line of USBRL project complete: Officials

Mahi explained to the team that of the 272-kilometre stretch of the project, 161 kilometres of railway tracks have already been commissioned

Press Trust of India Banihal/Jammu

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Top Northern Railway officials here Saturday said 95 per cent of the work on the 111-km-long Katra-Banihal rail line has been completed.

They said Northern Railways General Manager Shobhan Chaudhuri inspected the ongoing work on the Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project on Friday.

Chaudhuri carried out an intensive inspection of the project and other ongoing works in Jammu and Kashmir. He was accompanied by the USBRL's Chief Administrative Officer S P Mahi, Director R K Hegde and other senior officials.

Mahi explained to the team that of the 272-kilometre stretch of the project, 161 kilometres of railway tracks have already been commissioned.

"On the remaining 111-kilometre-long Katra-Banihal section, work is completed up to 95 per cent in spite of all geological, topographical, and meteorological challenges," he said.

Chaudhuri commenced his inspection from Katra onwards by motor trolley up to tunnel T1 and thereafter, conducted an exhaustive inspection and review of tunnel T1 at the site with officers and the agency.

He further conducted an inspection of the world's highest Chenab railway bridge.

Also Read

J-K: Banihal-Hingni stretch of USBRL project may be finished by June end

Second leg of Cong BJY in J-K's Ramban, Banihal cancelled due to weather

MoRTH pumps in Rs 1.3 trn for highways, tunnels in J&K and Ladakh

Railways to operate Vande Bharat Metro from Jammu to Srinagar: Vaishnaw

Work on Zojila tunnel in full swing, project to be completed by Dec 2026

PM Modi lays foundation for infra projects at Warangal during T'gana visit

SC rejects plea on road safety issue, says can't be done in one petition

Several AAP volunteers given jobs, salaries borne by Delhi govt: BJP

Manipur violence: Mob sets ablaze two vehicles in Imphal, firing reported

Amarnath Yatra halted for second consecutive day due to bad weather

Topics :Railways Indian Railways

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story