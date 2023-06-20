9th International Yoga Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Importance



Since 2015, June 21 has been International Yoga Day, which aims to raise awareness of the benefits of yoga, an ancient practice. This year marks the 9th International Day of Yoga, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga class for the first time at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21, 2023. The special occasion of International Yoga Day serves as a reminder to all of us to take care of ourselves in simple ways, such as practising yoga and staying active. Since the establishment of International Yoga Day in 2015, there has been no turning back.



International Yoga Day 2023: Theme



"Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which beautifully encapsulates our collective aspiration for "One Earth, One Family, One Future," is the theme for International Day of Yoga 2023.

International Yoga Day 2023: History During his speech to the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a dedicated yoga day. All 193 UN member states agreed to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21. On June 21, 2015, the inaugural celebration took place.

The ancient Indian practice of yoga is honoured through the celebration of International Yoga Day. Yoga helps alleviate stress and anxiety as well as physical relaxation.



International Yoga Day 2023: Importance