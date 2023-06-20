Home / India News / 9th International Yoga Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Importance

9th International Yoga Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Importance

"Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," this year's International Day of Yoga 2023 theme, beautifully summarizes collective aspiration for "One Earth, One Family, One Future"

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
9th International Yoga Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Importance

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 4:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The special occasion of International Yoga Day serves as a reminder to all of us to take care of ourselves in simple ways, such as practising yoga and staying active. Since the establishment of International Yoga Day in 2015, there has been no turning back.
Since 2015, June 21 has been International Yoga Day, which aims to raise awareness of the benefits of yoga, an ancient practice. This year marks the 9th International Day of Yoga, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga class for the first time at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21, 2023.

 

International Yoga Day 2023: Theme

"Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which beautifully encapsulates our collective aspiration for "One Earth, One Family, One Future," is the theme for International Day of Yoga 2023.

 

International Yoga Day 2023: History
During his speech to the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a dedicated yoga day. All 193 UN member states agreed to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21. On June 21, 2015, the inaugural celebration took place.


The ancient Indian practice of yoga is honoured through the celebration of International Yoga Day. Yoga helps alleviate stress and anxiety as well as physical relaxation.

International Yoga Day 2023: Importance

The main goal of the International Day of Yoga is to spread the word about yoga as a holistic way to improve mental and physical health. This observance has a significant impact on highlighting the significance of mental and physical health in the modern world.
In addition, the day encourages regular meditation practice to cultivate mental clarity and self-awareness, which are necessary for success in a stress-free environment. The overall goal of International Yoga Day is to make people more aware of the many benefits of yoga.

Also Read

Together we stand stronger: PM Modi as he leaves for US on 1st state visit

World Earth Day 2023: Top 7 Travel Tips For Eco-Conscious Holiday

PM Narendra Modi's US visit: Top points for Indian diaspora in US

PM Narendra Modi to visit US from June 21 to 25: What is a state visit?

PM Modi in the US: Semiconductors to drones, here's what will be in focus

West Bengal EC approves women polling personnel for Panchayat polls

7 PWD officials get show cause notice over Delhi CM's house renovation

Khattar takes train to join Gadkari to lay foundation stone in Sonipat

Leadership at global institutions like UN needs to be re-evaluated: PM Modi

PM Modi in the US: Semiconductors to drones, here's what will be in focus

Topics :International Yoga DayWorld Yoga DayInternational Day of Yoga

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 5:29 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story