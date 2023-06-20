Home / India News / 7 PWD officials get show cause notice over Delhi CM's house renovation

This comes after BJP alleged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of spending Rs 45 crores on the renovation of his official residence

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 3:50 AM IST
The Directorate of Vigilance has issued show-cause notices to Public Works Department (PWD) officials in connection with the alleged expenditure on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence case, an official statement said on Sunday.

The resident of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is situated on 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines.

The notice has been issued by the Directorate of Vigilance to seven PWD officials. The PWD officers have been given 15 days time to respond to the notice, the statement read.

Notably, this comes after BJP alleged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of spending Rs 45 crores on the renovation of his official residence.

In April, hundreds of BJP leaders and workers staged a massive demonstration against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged Rs 45 crores renovation of his official residence.

BJP leader Harish Khurana said that they were protesting against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly spending crores of rupees on the renovation of his official residence in the national capital.

"It is questionable that a person who claims to be 'Kattar Imaandar' spends 45 crores rupees on the renovation of the official residence. He spent 11 cr on his wardrobe, obviously, questions will be raised," he said.

Meanwhile, Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said that CM Kejriwal allegedly spent Rs 45 crores of public funds on his luxurious bungalow, including extravagant items like Dior polish Vietnam marble, expensive curtains, and high-end carpets.

He said that the CM has been accused of reportedly spending public funds on a lavish 7-star residential facility for himself during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has been accused of reportedly spending public funds on a lavish 7-star residential facility for himself during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to official records, a total of Rs. 44.78 Cr. was spent on the "Addition/Alteration" of his accommodation at Flagstaff Road," he tweeted.

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 5:23 AM IST

